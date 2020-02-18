Fluffy Texas kitty who loves long walks is up for adoption

FLORESVILLE, Texas – If you’re looking for a little love in your life you might consider adopting Thor. No, not the god of thunder, the Maine Coon mix at Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter.

He’s looking for his forever home and someone that can handle his fluffiness. Thor’s not like a regular cat — he’s a cool cat.

His “fluffiness can get kind of gnarly” so he needs lots of brushing, according to a Facebook post from shelter officials.

Thor, who weighs 13 pounds, does well with other pets has a “totally chill 'tude.”

Anyone interested in adopting Thor is asked to email Wilson County Cats at kbcats2017@gmail.com or call 830-391-9166.