CDC urges travelers not to go to Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all U.S. residents to not travel to Italy unless absolutely necessary, given the outbreak of COVID-19.

Many of the coronavirus cases are connected to travel to and from mainland China, per the CDC, or involve close contact with someone that has traveled there.

The ‘sustained community spread’ of the virus means that it is unknown how coronavirus victims got infected or where they got infected, per the CDC. The spread of the virus is still ongoing.

Many spring break plans revolve around the coronavirus

If you do decide to travel to Italy, the CDC has several guidelines that should be reviewed prior to the trip, as it could help prevent the virus.

Italy’s terrorism risk is still unchanged, the CDC says.

“Italy has a longstanding risk presented by terrorist groups, who continue plotting possible attacks in Italy. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas,” said the CDC in a press release.

