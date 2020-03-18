UTSA postpones graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused the University of Texas at San Antonio to postpone its graduation ceremony.

The commencement ceremony, originally planned for May 16-17, will possibly be held in the fall, the university announced.

The decision was made as universities across the country have extended spring breaks by switching to online-only classes.

At UTSA, students have also been asked to refrain from stepping foot on campus unless absolutely necessary.

Other universities in Bexar County have yet to announce if they will cancel or postpone their graduation ceremonies.

Spokespersons with the Alamo Colleges, Trinity University, St. Mary’s University and the University of the Incarnate Word told KSAT that ceremonies are set to go on as planned for now, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio has not announced if they will postpone or cancel their ceremonies and did not immediately respond to KSAT’s request for comment.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

