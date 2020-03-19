San Antonio church holds confession in drive-thru due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Even with all the closures, the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is finding a way to make sure they serve parishioners.

On Thursday, the church held drive-thru confessionals in order to promote social distancing during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The church currently does not plan on hosting additional drive-thru confessionals, but they are still being offered inside the church.

Texas governor bans gatherings of 10+ people, dine-in eating through April 3

Several area churches have decided to cancel services until further notice, even though places of worship are excluded in Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s emergency declaration.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday that bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

