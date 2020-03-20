Employers finding ways to keep their staff amid coronavirus crisis
SAN ANTONIO – As officials close restaurants, bars and other businesses to help slow the spread of coronavirus, many people are now out of a job.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 281,000 thousand unemployment claims were reported, a one-third increase from the previous week.
Local restaurants here are trying to figure out how to save their employees from being out of a job.
Some managers are having servers now deliver curbside orders to help keep them employed.
