From hospital to home: Soon-to-be parents seek delivery alternatives amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple is deciding where they will welcome their new daughter.

Alyssa Jordan said she and her husband planned to give birth at a local hospital, but those plans changed following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Things are changing everyday, and I need to be prepared because there’s no telling when this baby is going to come,” said Jordan.

Jordan said her hospital informed her she was only allowed to have one guest in the delivery room, but she fears that could change.

“It would be more painful to not have my family there," she said.

Jordan was prompted to look into other options, including giving birth at home.

“People are definitely interested in leaving the hospital system changes because of what’s going on,” said Nikki McIver-Brown, a midwife nurse.

McIver-Brown has been a midwife nurse for 13 years and works with low-risk patients.

“I’m just doing all I can to make sure babies and mom stay safe,” she said.

McIver-Brown said she has never been busier and has received more calls from soon-to-be mothers. She said giving birth is a vulnerable time, and no woman should be left alone to do it.

“Just having somebody there to help you advocate for yourself is really important,” she said.

Jordan said despite the change, she looks forward to welcoming her new daughter into the world.

“If I can get through a safe delivery at home, then I’ll feel really good about that,” she said.

