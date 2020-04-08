Most gyms freeze membership dues during coronavirus pandemic, some require action
YMCA members must take action online
SAN ANTONIO – Gyms across the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but some members are still being charged.
Gyms have different policies when it comes to charging members despite the closures.
Here’s what you need to know:
24 Hour Fitness is suspending all membership billings effective April 16. Members charged from March 17 through April 15 will receive additional days of access to the facilities “equal to the number of days paid for while the clubs were closed in your area," according to the website.
Gold’s Gym is freezing membership dues at company-owned gyms. Some franchise-owned gyms are also freezing dues but if your local gym hasn’t frozen membership dues you can send an email to questions@goldsgym.com with your name, your gym name, your barcode number and your preferred method of contact.
Lifetime announced that dues will not be charged until the gyms re-open and all memberships will be given a prorated dues credit for the time the gyms are closed. Members can expect a prorated dues charge when the gyms reopen.
Orange Theory suspended dues for members of corporate-and franchise-owned locations. “This will happen automatically; you do not need to contact the studio,” according to the company website.
Planet Fitness is freezing all memberships and not charging fees while the gyms are closed.
YMCA San Antonio will continue to charge membership fees unless members go to the website and place their accounts on hold. According to the YMCA San Antonio website, the funds are being used to help the community. “We are providing emergency relief care for children of essential personnel and first responders so that they can continue their focus on public health." San Antonio YMCA is offering three membership choices which range from continuing to pay full dues during the closure to placing a free, temporary hold on your account.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
