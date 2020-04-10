71ºF

SAWS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee did not have contact with customers

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Photo by Associated Press, Illustration by Henry Keller
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Water System employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to a news release, the employee last worked March 30 and did not have direct contact with customers.

“We do not believe he contracted the virus during working hours,” the news release said.

SAWS has conducted a deep cleaning of the employee’s work area and will continue to sanitize all locations to ensure the safety of employees.

Fellow employees have been notified of the situation.

As of Thursday at 7 p.m., there are 615 positive cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

