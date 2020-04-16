WATCH LIVE: Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council hear briefing on COVID-19 response, preparedness
Livestream slated to being at 9 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will hear a briefing about San Antonio’s response and preparedness regarding the coronavirus pandemic during a meeting on Thursday.
A livestream of the meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Nirenberg reported Wednesday evening that there are 890 COVID-19 cases in Bexar County, resulting in 37 deaths. He said 77 patients are in the hospital, 50 are in intensive care, 36 are on ventilators and 147 have recovered. Forty-one cases are under investigation.
WATCH: Nirenberg, Wolff announce new health committee to advise leaders when to reopen San Antonio, Bexar County
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday that a new health committee will be announced Thursday. The committee will help leaders interpret data to figure out when and how to reopen the city and county, Wolff said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
