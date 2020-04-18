Poteet Strawberry Festival selling strawberries drive-thru style amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Poteet Strawberry Festival is still finding a way to share its delicious strawberries with customers despite the COVID-19 outbreak, only this year, it’s drive-thru style.

Customers are invited to pick up strawberries from the festival grounds parking lot beginning Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. while supplies last.

The prices for the strawberries range between $5-$8 per pint and $25 - $30 per flat, according to a Facebook post from the festival.

Cash is preferred by some growers; however, some credit cards may be accepted.

The strawberries drive-thru is set up along the main road from the gate entrance leading from Highway 16 through the grounds around the back exit, according to festival officials.

Everyone that purchases the strawberries in the drive-thru should drive between five to 10 miles per hour, should not get out of your car, don’t roam the grounds and do not park to pick up or buy the strawberries, according to festival organizers.

Growers will be on site, about 30-50 feet apart from each other, to allow for social distancing, festival officials say.

ANOUNCEMENT: TODAY, Saturday April 18th, 2020 Starting @ 2pm Poteet Strawberry Festival Growers SELLING STRAWBERRIES... Posted by Poteet Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 18, 2020

The strawberry festival has been rescheduled for October 30 - Nov. 1, according to a previous KSAT report.

Poteet Strawberry Festival postponed; new dates are Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Tickets for the festival will be valid and honored for the new dates, according to festival organizers. The event was originally scheduled for April 3-5; however, concerns with the coronavirus prompted the postponement of the event.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: