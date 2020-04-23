Bexar County improves website to help resident deal with mental health during COVID-19 outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – Your physical health is most important during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bexar County wants to make sure residents know that their mental health is just as important during this time.

“This is a stressful and fearful time for all. We all respond differently. Because of this, we each are faced with learning how to best personally respond to these challenging times and meet our needs,” stated Gilbert Gonzales, Director of the Bexar County Department of Behavioral Health.

Bexar County representatives said the county’s website is improved to better help residents who are struggling with their mental health during these unsettling times.

“The Bexar County Department of Behavioral Health has useful service agencies listed on our newly improved website where you can search for resources to meet your needs. We encourage you to actively engage in fostering, maintaining and improving your mental health," said Gonzales.

You can also call the Bexar County Clerk Mental Health Office at 210-335-2536 if you or someone you love is having a difficult time with their mental health.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: