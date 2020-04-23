‘Little Library’ offers free art supplies for students amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A “Little Locker” in San Antonio is providing students with free art supplies to keep their creativity active as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Antonio Youth Educational Support Project is behind the initiative, and their “Little Library," which offered free books for 14,000 students and parents in the Harlandale School District, has now been converted into a “Little Locker.”

The locker contains sidewalk chalk, flower kits and wood shapes that students can color. SA YES said students are encouraged to take the supplies home, as the supplies will be replenished as needed.

Students who use the locker are also encouraged to take part in the SA YES Sidewalk Chalk Challenge, which invites students to go outside and draw or write words of encouragement on the sidewalk with chalk. Students can then post photos of their artwork on Twitter and tag @SAYES_ORG or on Facebook and tag @SAYESORG. The hashtag for the challenge is #sidewalkchalkchallenge.

Students take part in the SA YES’ ​Sidewalk Chalk Challenge​. (SA YES)

“Even though schools are officially closed for the rest of the year, our mission to support these students goes on,” said Danielle Gunter, executive director of SA YES, in a statement. “We’re happy to continue our work with Harlandale ISD by finding new opportunities to keep students engaged and active during this current environment. This ‘Little Locker’ will help us fulfill that goal.”

The “Little Locker” is located in the Harlandale Independent School District at the Sosa Parent Education Center at 901 March Avenue.

To learn more about the SA YES, visit its website by clicking here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: