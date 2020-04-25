South Padre Island reopens in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The City of South Padre Island has officially reopened with limitations in place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release on the city’s website, the area reopened Saturday, April 25, and all residents and visitors are urged to continue following the Centers for Disease and Control guidelines and the governor and county’s orders to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“This has been an extremely difficult 6 weeks for the nation and even more so for our local economy, as it is dependent upon tourism,” said Patrick McNulty, mayor, in a statement. “We are so excited that the light at the end of the tunnel continues to brighten and we welcome all of our visitors to return to the Island that they enjoy and love. I want to thank the community for understanding the necessary restrictions that were put in place to help flatten the curve.”

With the reopening of the city, here is what is currently allowed, according to officials:

Beach activities, including chairs, lounging and sunbathing

Multi-modal/Visitor Center and the Convention Centre Boardwalk

Curbside retail

Hotels and short-term rental agencies are able to take non-essential reservations

Cameron County is still under a mandatory shelter in place order, according to the city’s website. The order will stay in effect until 12 a.m., Monday, May 4th.

