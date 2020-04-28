Dozens of residents locked out of apartments despite eviction moratorium

SAN ANTONIO – About 50 residents of an apartment complex in Olmos Park found themselves locked out of their units Monday despite a moratorium that is supposed to prevent evictions due to the coronavirus crisis.

The residents arrived at their units at the Olmos Club Apartments in the 800 block of Basse Road to find doorknobs bolted and letters stuffed into doorways.

"It is sad. It is sad when somebody put a lock on the door, even though they don’t have money for two or three months. Right now, we don’t need that,” said Luis Falcon, whose son was among those locked out of their apartment.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he was not happy to hear about the incident and said it will be corrected.

“This is the first flagrant violation we had of this, and we've asked the district attorney and other law enforcement to look into it and see what options we have against the company who did that,” Wolff said.

An eviction moratorium, which will be extended beyond April 30, is designed to protect renters from being evicted. The city of San Antonio also has a program that helps residents with funding for housing.

