BiblioTech branches to reopen for essential services

SAN ANTONIO – BiblioTech branches will reopen May 4 on a limited basis to provide digital and essential services to the public.

According to a news release, branches will only be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and patrons will be limited to 25% of what is listed on the certificate of occupancy. All visitors and staff will be required to wear a face covering and have their temperature taken prior to entering the branch.

The digital public library that serves Bexar County residents has been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, but will now reopen in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas and the county’s executive orders.

“How our dedicated staff handled the response to COVID-19 highlights what BiblioTech had always been intended for,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “Throughout this time, many in our community have had the opportunity to learn, download books, and even gain new skills – all online. However, by reopening our BiblioTech branches, we are able to help those without digital devices to push through the next phase of this pandemic. We can offer physical resources, such as being able to use a computer to file for unemployment benefits, or look for a job and even Wi-Fi hotspots so they are able to use the internet from the comfort of their own home.”

Among the provided services will be free printing (up to 10 pages), copying, scanning and faxing, the use of the computers (limited to one hour), and device check outs for tablets and Wi-Fi hotspots.

While no classes will be held, BiblioTech staff will be available to help answer technical questions. Patrons are also expected to follow all directions given to them by BiblioTech staff, which include following directional signage and maintaining social distancing.

“As with all students right now, the children in my precinct face the new challenge of learning from home," stated Precinct 1 Commissioner Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez. “They also face additional needs, such as the lack internet service at home and BiblioTech is that much-needed resource that helps families bridge that digital divide. When mom and dad have to provide and become teachers, this is another resource for them to educate and help their kids succeed.”

BiblioTech staff is asking to please limit the number of household members to one person at a time, as occupancy is reduced and would like to maximize services for as many community members as possible. Under the new guidelines, the children’s area, community rooms, lounge areas and Maker’s Space will be closed off to the public.

