Concerning pattern emerges between diabetes and COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Diabetes does not increase one’s chances of contracting COVID-19, but those with the disease are more likely to die of the virus, according to preliminary studies.

Preliminary studies show that the COVID-19 death rate is 28% for those with diabetes as opposed to 6% for those without diabetes.

University of Texas Health Science Center Doctors say that’s especially concerning for San Antonio.

“A lot of our population has a genetic predisposition to it," said Dr. Jan Patterson, an infectious disease professor. “And honestly, some of our eating habits make us predisposed to having diabetes. So it’s a big problem here.”

People with diabetes should take all precautions, get regular blood pressure checks and keep their diet as healthy as possible.

