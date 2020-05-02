Concerning pattern emerges between diabetes and COVID-19
COVID-19 death rate higher for those with diabetes
SAN ANTONIO – Diabetes does not increase one’s chances of contracting COVID-19, but those with the disease are more likely to die of the virus, according to preliminary studies.
Preliminary studies show that the COVID-19 death rate is 28% for those with diabetes as opposed to 6% for those without diabetes.
University of Texas Health Science Center Doctors say that’s especially concerning for San Antonio.
“A lot of our population has a genetic predisposition to it," said Dr. Jan Patterson, an infectious disease professor. “And honestly, some of our eating habits make us predisposed to having diabetes. So it’s a big problem here.”
People with diabetes should take all precautions, get regular blood pressure checks and keep their diet as healthy as possible.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
