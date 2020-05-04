Does COVID-19 cause blood clots, strokes?

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers asked, “Does the new coronavirus cause blood clots and strokes?”

Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, a vascular surgeon in San Antonio, said there is a link.

“It’s interesting because we’re worried about respiratory symptoms, but what we’re finding is that these COVID patients are, in medical terms, they’re called hypercoagulable – they’re prone to blood clots,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa said doctors are seeing strokes in some young COVID-19 patients and blood clots in patients’ legs.

Clots in the leg are called deep venous thrombosis. They can lead to pulmonary embolism, which is when a clot breaks off and goes into a person’s lungs, Ochoa said.

“These are life-threatening complications,” Ochoa said.

She said doctors are working together to determine the best treatments for COVID-19 patients, which may include putting them on blood thinners or partial blood thinners.

