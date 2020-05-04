San Antonio Fire Department COVID-19 cases, personnel in quarantine

SAN ANTONIO – Update 5/4/20:

Here are the latest numbers from the San Antonio Fire Department regarding COVID-19 cases within the department:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 7

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 7

Update 5/1/20:

Several San Antonio firefighters who quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic have been cleared.

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 15

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 15

Update 4/29/20:

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 37

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 37

Update 4/27/20

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 38

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 38

Update 4/24/20

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 48

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 48

Update 4/22/20

There has been no change in the San Antonio Fire Department’s numbers since Tuesday, April 21.

Update 4/21/20

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 52

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 52

Update 4/20/20

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 5

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 52

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 52

Update 4/17/20

Here are the latest numbers from SAFD:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 5

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 53

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 53

Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed in an afternoon briefing that a fifth San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak among fire staff was reported at San Antonio Fire Department’s station 14, in District 10, Nirenberg also announced on Friday.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood released the following statement on April 16 regarding all firefighters assigned to a station where three positive cases were discovered who will now be quarantined:

“As part of our proactive efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 within the SAFD, all firefighters assigned to the station that has had three positive cases will be placed on quarantine. This quarantine will be for 14 days from the last shift worked by each of these firefighters. The fire station and all fire apparatus have also been deep cleaned and disinfected as part of this effort. Protecting the health and safety of our SAFD family and that of the community we serve will always be paramount; the quarantine of these firefighters will in no way effect our service delivery.”

Update 4/15/20:

San Antonio Fire Department officials say a second firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire Chief Charles Hood released the following statement about the second firefighter:

“Tonight the SAFD learned of a second member of our department to test positive for COVID-19. Both firefighters that have tested positive were assigned to the same fire station, but worked different shift schedules. The contact tracing for the second firefighter is underway and the crew working with this second firefighter has been sent to isolate at home, until the contact tracing process is complete. The firefighter in this second case began to feel ill during their shift on April 11th and was immediately sent home to isolate and was scheduled for COVID-19 testing. As we learn the results of the contact tracing initiated by Metro Health and the SAFD for both firefighters, those identified as close contacts will be immediately quarantined as necessary following the recommendations of Metro Health. Taking these measures will help to ensure no impact to the community we serve and will provide us the best odds of minimizing the spread of this illness within our department.”

(Previously)

A San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. This is the first member of the fire department that has tested for the virus as of yet.

The department learned of the firefighter’s positive test on Monday afternoon and officials say contact tracing had already started to make sure those that interacted with the firefighter were screened and if necessary, tested for the coronavirus.

The firefighter last worked on April 7th and was symptomatic on April 10th, according to Chief Hood. That’s also when the firefighter sought medical care from a physician and was tested for the virus.

Officials say the firefighter has not returned to work since feeling ill.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said the department now has two ambulance decontamination sites. They are also performing temperature checks three times a day.

The department has 840 potential rooms for isolation to offer first responders and patients who may have been exposed to the virus. More than 60 of those rooms are secured and ready, officials said.

SAFD said anyone using the isolation rooms cannot leave, cannot have visitors and cannot smoke, drink or do drugs during their stay.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

