Whataburger employee at New Braunfels location tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A Whataburger restaurant in New Braunfels closed for a day after the company learned of an employee who received a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

The employee works at the Whataburger located at 123 Creekside Crossing.

According to a company statement, the restaurant closed Friday for a thorough deep cleaning by a third-party vendor immediately after the employee’s diagnosis. The restaurant has since reopened.

The employee has not been in the restaurant since May 19, according to the statement.

Other employees who were in close contact with the individual were instructed to self-quarantine since that date.

Those employees were told they would be compensated and not permitted to return to work if they are not feeling well or have any signs of illness.

“Everyone’s health and safety during this challenging time is our highest priority. As Americans work together to navigate a new way of life, we continue to do all we can to provide for our neighbors while taking care of our team and our customers,” said Whataburger President Ed Nelson in a statement.

