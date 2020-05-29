The Pearl Farmers Market, Bottling Department will reopen next week

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to shop for local goods and support area businesses, get your wallets ready!

The Pearl Farmers Market and Bottling Department are set to reopen beginning next week. The farmers market will be open on Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 6.

The Bottling Department will reopen at 50% capacity on June 9. Its hours of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Pearl officials, the farmers market will continue offering its curbside service to customers. If residents want to utilize the curbside service, they’ll need to order online by clicking here. Curbside pickup is available from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and the pickup location will move to the Farmers Market Headquarters space beginning June 12.

“Our local producers and farmers market team were able to quickly pivot in the wake of COVID-19. The overwhelming response to curbside pick-up has prompted us to invest in a new Farmers Market Headquarters that will enable us to continue this service alongside the careful reopening of the market to the public,” said Pearl’s Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso in a statement. “We are excited to continue to support our local producers and community with this new endeavor.”

Iconic Pearl Beer returns with new taste and look inspired by its San Antonio roots

The farmers market will “serve as an open air grocery store,” officials said. There will not be any seating or tables or sampling, in an effort to abide by local health guidelines.

Here are the other precautions the Farmers Market will be following upon reopening:

Vendors will wear masks;

Make hand sanitizer/hand washing stations available to employees and guests;

Vendors will handle all products; guests are asked to point to products and avoid touching;

Post the Pearl Pledge in high-traffic areas to remind everyone of best hygiene practices

Farmers Market Guests

Officials urge customers to approach the Farmers Market like you would a grocery store:

Wear a mask.

Maintain at least a six feet distance from individuals not in your household.

While shopping, refrain from consuming food and drink.

Wash or sanitize hands upon entering the market area and between vendor interactions.

For the time being, leave furry friend(s) at home.

For more information on Pearl’s reopening, click here.

Take a look inside Pearl’s new luxury apartments