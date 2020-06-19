86ºF

Tickets for Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Fiesta Texas, New Braunfels theaters go on sale Friday

Tickets are $100 per vehicle

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
SAN ANTONIO – Garth Brooks is coming to San Antonio next week — in a digital format.

Tickets to see the country superstar’s concert, which will be broadcast at 300 drive-in theaters across the nation, went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The June 27 concert will be shown at Six Flags Fiesta Texas at 11:15 p.m. and at The Stars and Stripes Drive-In at New Braunfels at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per vehicle and there is a limit to six people per vehicle. According to Ticketmaster, parking will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

RVs and limousines will not be allowed.

Brooks told “Good Morning America” that drive-ins will have about 250-300 tickets each.

Rooftop Cinema Club releases movie lineup for San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas

The event will adhere to social distancing guidelines and will follow state and local health mandates, according to the Associated Press. Rules include certain space between vehicles, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.

Brooks said in a statement to the AP that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”

