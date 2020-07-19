‘They took my son away from me': Father grieves for 16-year-old son after deadly shooting

The family of 16-year-old Moses Reyes continues to grieve after he was shot and killed in their home in the 11000 block of Lands Pond on Thursday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Moses Reyes and a group of teens were playing with a gun when it went off.

“I tried to do whatever I could to help him. I hugged him and told him I loved him and not to leave me,” said his father.

Moses’ father, who did not want to be named, remembered hearing a gunshot go off in the house.

He said he rushed into his son’s room and found him on the floor, shot. Reyes said Moses died his arms.

“He took his last breath and he was gone... he just turned white. I just feel so bad. I’m his dad and I’m supposed to help him,” he said.

BCSO is still investigating the shooting but they said the teens had been taking pictures with the gun, when a 14-year-old girl pulled the trigger.

The teen later confessed and is now facing manslaughter charges. Deputies continue to search for the two other teens.

Reyes is not sure how the group got ahold of the gun, but he said his life has changed forever.

“They took my son away from me. I’m never going to see him again,” he said.

Reyes said his son wanted to pursue a professional career in basketball. The teen also had dreams of playing overseas.

“I told him as long as I’m still alive, I promise you I will do whatever I can. I don’t care what it costs,” said Reyes.

Even when times were hard for the family, Reyes said his son always thought of others.

“He’ll think about everybody else besides himself. Even it was the last dollar in his pocket, he’ll give it to somebody else,” said the father.

He dreams of one day reuniting with his son.

“I just want to be with my son. I just want to hug and tell him we could go play basketball one more time,” said Reyes.

