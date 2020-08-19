San Antonio police officer fired after arrests in domestic violence incidents, records show

SAN ANTONIO – After two arrests in connection with domestic violence incidents, former San Antonio Police Officer Jonathan Montalvo was fired, according to disciplinary records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

In November 2019, San Antonio police arrested Montalvo, 23, on a felony domestic violence charge. A neighbor called police after they heard yelling, and when officers responded, Montalvo’s girlfriend told police he grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed while they were arguing.

Following his arrest, Montalvo was placed on administrative duty following the arrest, but that was changed to administrative leave after he violated the conditions of his bond by continuing to live with the woman he is accused of assaulting. Montalvo was arrested again for violating the protective order, court records showed.

Montalvo was suspended indefinitely, tantamount to firing, in July. It’s unclear whether he will appeal the decision.

SAPD previously said Montalvo’s duty weapon and personal weapon were collected after the first arrest and are in the property room along with his duty gear.

Montalvo remains free on bond while both criminal charges are still pending, court records show.