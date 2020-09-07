SAPD: Woman accused of DWI following 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after San Antonio police say she caused a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90.

Police said the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the highway near Suzette Avenue on the West Side.

The woman crashed into one vehicle, which then crashed into another vehicle before they both rolled over, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

