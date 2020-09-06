ME’s Office identifies man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officers following shoplifting incident at NW Side H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was shot and killed after allegedly attacking two police officers following a shoplifting incident at a Northwest Side H-E-B has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Major Carvel Baldwin.

According to the ME’s Office, his cause of death was due to a gunshot wound. San Antonio police said they believe Baldwin already had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault prior to the incident.

The incident happened Friday at an H-E-B store in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road, in the Deco District.

Police said Baldwin reportedly lunged at San Antonio Officer Corey Rogers and stabbed him in the face with a knife when he was standing by a police vehicle outside of the H-E-B store, in an attempt to evade arrest. He then placed Rogers in a chokehold while attempting to slit his throat, police said.

Baldwin then stabbed Rogers in his torso but wasn’t able to injure him through his protective vest, according to SAPD. Officer Michael Rios, and off-duty Floresville Officer Roland Casillas then rushed to Officer Rogers’ aid during the attack.

The suspect used Officer Rogers as a shield while dragging him backwards, away from Officer Rios and Officer Casillas, according to police. During the intervention from Officer Rios and Officer Casillas, the suspect then reportedly stabbed Officer Rios in the head.

Officer Rios and Officer Casillas then fired at the suspect and were able to stop him, according to SAPD.

Baldwin died at the scene.

Both Officer Rogers and Officer Rios were taken to the hospital for treatment of their stab wounds soon after the incident. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Officer Rogers has since been released from the hospital.

