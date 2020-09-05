Three officers injured in NW Side H-E-B shoplifting incident expected to recover, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer that was stabbed in the face, a loss prevention officer that was stabbed in the head, and an H-E-B employee and officer that was injured after a shoplifting incident at a Northwest Side H-E-B are all expected to make a full recovery, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., Friday, at an H-E-B store in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road, in the Deco District.

San Antonio police were first notified of the incident after receiving a call for shoplifting at the H-E-B store. Officer Corey Rogers — a four-year veteran with the department — H-E-B loss prevention Officer Michael Rios, and off-duty Floresville Officer Roland Casillas escorted the suspect out of the store and into a patrol car.

When they arrived at Officer Rogers’ patrol vehicle, the suspect began looking in his backpack and going through his pockets.

Officer Rogers told the suspect to place the items he was removing from his pockets into the backpack, and the suspect obliged, according to police.

The suspect then moved to one side of the patrol vehicle, and police instructed him to return to the front of the vehicle. The suspect then told police he would “not go to jail,” and that’s when the situation escalated, officials said.

The suspect reportedly lunged at Officer Rogers and stabbed him in the face with a knife, according to SAPD. He then placed the officer in a chokehold while attempting to slit his throat, police said.

Police said the suspect then stabbed Officer Rogers in his torso but wasn’t able to injure him through his protective vest. Officer Rios and Officer Casillas then rushed to Officer Rogers’ aid during the attack.

The suspect used Officer Rogers as a shield while dragging him backwards, away from Officer Rios and Officer Casillas, according to police. During the intervention from Officer Rios and Officer Casillas, the suspect then reportedly stabbed Officer Rios in the head.

He continued to tell police he was “not going to jail,” police said.

Officer Rios and Officer Casillas then fired at the suspect and were able to stop him, according to SAPD. The suspect died at the scene.

The suspect was believed to be wanted for an outstanding aggravated assault warrant as well, according to police.

Both Officer Rogers and Officer Rios were taken to the hospital for treatment of their stab wounds. They are expected to make a full recovery. Officer Rogers has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

