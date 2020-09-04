H-E-B partner taken to hospital after ’critical incident’ near NW Side H-E-B, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

An H-E-B employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a ’critical incident’ that San Antonio police are investigating, according to H-E-B officials.

It’s still unclear what transpired, but H-E-B officials said the store will stay closed for the remainder of the day and will reopen at 6 a.m., Saturday morning for regular store hours.

The employee that was injured was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and is expected to be okay.

Details surrounding the incident are still limited but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Original:

San Antonio police are currently investigating a ’critical incident’ near an H-E-B store on the Northwest Side near the Deco District.

Several police vehicles, officers and homicide investigators were at the scene in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road, as of around 3 p.m. Friday.

Few details are known at this time as to what transpired or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.