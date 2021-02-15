San Antonio police respond to more than 100 calls for weather-related crashes since Sunday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – Icy roads and hazardous weather conditions did not keep people off the highways and streets of San Antonio from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to approximately 100 calls for weather-related accidents from 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

The department received approximately 30 more calls for weather-related accidents from midnight to noon Monday after snow began to fall and highways and overpasses were shut down.

Police said some of the numbers also include duplicate calls for the same accident. SAPD also reported Monday morning that at least three people have died due to icy conditions since Saturday night.

“We want to remind everyone that safety remains our top priority and we continue with ask that If you can stay off the roads, please do. This will keep you and your families safe and our first responders safe until this severe weather passes,” an SAPD spokesperson said Monday morning.

Ad

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said BCSO deputies had also been called out to dozens of accidents with injuries.

Many school districts, local businesses and more have already announced closures for Tuesday. H-E-B closed on Monday. You can read more on area closings here.

To see the latest road conditions in and around San Antonio, click here.

Ad

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

RELATED: