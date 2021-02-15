3 killed on roads due to weather-related crashes, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads, as at least three people have died due to icy conditions.

Police said one driver died Saturday night on the West Side and said two other fatal accidents occurred Sunday on the Northeast Side as freezing rain and sleet hit the area.

The first fatal accident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a woman was driving a black Mazda Model 3 car and heading eastbound on Culebra when she lost control due to ice.

The Mazda crossed into oncoming traffic and was T-boned by a white Ford F-150 that was heading westbound on Culebra. The Mazda was then struck twice again.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and a passenger of the Ford F-150 were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, a man was driving a white Ford F-150 northbound in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 N. and spun out of control just before 7 a.m., police said.

The truck came to a halt on the highway facing the wrong direction, and the driver exited the truck.

While the driver was standing behind the Ford truck, a maroon Chevrolet Impala that was also heading northbound lost control and slid sideways into the truck.

Officers said the Ford was pushed backward into the east sidewall, and the driver of the Ford was pushed off the highway.

The man fell 21 feet and did not survive, police said.

The third accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of O’Connor and Weidner roads.

Police said a driver of a Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on O’Connor when it lost control as it crossed an overpass.

A Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound slammed on the brakes to try and avoid the vehicle but struck the back-right quarter panel of the SUV.

A front passenger in the SUV was ejected and hit a guardrail. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the three people killed in the crashes over the weekend.

City officials and SAPD are urging people to stay off the roads and for them to stay home due to the wintry weather. As a result of the icy conditions, several schools and businesses have closed.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) informing the public about the road... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

