Watch: Sun rises on snow-covered Alamo in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Overnight snow has covered the Alamo and the rest of downtown — a sight that is rarely seen.

KSAT viewers have sent in great images of icy conditions and snow to our KSAT Connect page throughout the weekend and overnight into Monday morning as temperatures plunged.

Sunday night into Monday, San Antonio and the surrounding area saw 3-6 inches of snowfall -- the most the area has seen since 1985.

Transportation and local government officials are asking people to avoid travel as much as possible due to the icy conditions.

Widespread winter weather moved in late Sunday and will continue through very early Monday morning. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow swept across the KSAT viewing area while temperatures fell into the low 20s and teens.

