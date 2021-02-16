Boil water notice issued for Oak Village North customers in Comal County

Due to a water outage, Monarch Utilities has issued a boil water notification Tuesday for Comal County residents who are tapped into the Oak Village North water system.

Multiple power outages have affected the water system, causing it to be unable to keep up with demand, according to a news release from Monarch Utilities.

“Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time,” according to the news release. “This notice affects all 647 customers.”

The public water system will issue a notification when the boil water notice is lifted.

