Lytle water pumping system is out of power, police chief reports

LYTLE, Texas – The water pumping system that serves residents of Lytle lost electricity on Tuesday afternoon, police chief Richey Priest said in a news release.

Residents are asked not to use any water due to the outage.

Texans throughout the state have been left without power for hours due to freezing temperatures in an unprecedented winter storm.

In San Antonio, roughly a third of residents were still without power Tuesday evening.

The controlled outages were put in place to help utility officials balance the state’s power grid, which is at risk of failing.

The forecast calls for two more rounds of wintry precipitation through Thursday.

