USPS ‘temporarily’ suspends some retail, delivery operations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – United States Postal Service officials announced on Wednesday that some retail and delivery operations in the Rio Grande District service area that includes San Antonio has been “temporarily” suspended .

The delivery suspension affects the following three-digit ZIP Codes in the district: 733, 765, 766, 779, 780, 781, 782, 783, 784, 785, 786, 787, 788, 789, 797, and 798.

According to officials, all of the listed zip codes are experiencing “inclement conditions and intermittent power outages.”

The delivery suspension does not affect any processing facilities.

For more information, click here.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

Read also: