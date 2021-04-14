It’s National Dolphin Day! Watch some of the SeaWorld pod play

SAN ANTONIO – Happy National Dolphin Day!
Every year on April 14, SeaWorld and other organizations treat their dolphins to a celebration and entertain park guests with fun facts.
Can’t get enough dolphins?
Check out some fun facts provided by the park:
- There are approximately 42 species of dolphins, three of which find a home at SeaWorld San Antonio… bottlenose dolphins, Pacific white-sided dolphins, and orcas (yes, orcas are actually the largest species of dolphins!).
- Dolphins are indeed a type of whale, but not all whales are dolphins.
- Porpoises and dolphins are a different species of whales. Dolphins have cone-shaped teeth, while porpoises have spade-shaped teeth.
- Dolphins create a variety of vocalizations such as clicks, whistles and squeals which they use for their well-developed communication and echolocation skills.
- Dolphins are mammals and possess the five characteristics of mammals… having hair, breathing air, giving live birth, nursing their young —underwater at that— and being warm-blooded.
- Bottlenose dolphin at SeaWorld’s Discovery Point.
Guests at SeaWorld San Antonio can see bottlenose dolphins at SeaWorld’s Discovery Point, Pacific white-sided dolphins in the Ocean Discovery presentations, and orcas in the Orca Encounter presentation.
You can see some of the park’s pod of dolphins in the video player above.