SeaWorld’s Aquatica re-opens for 2021 spring break season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need something fun to do with the family this spring break?

SeaWorld San Antonio is open daily for spring break operation through March 21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those looking for adventure can feel the rush of the park’s newest thrilling ride: The Texas Stingray -- the longest, tallest and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas. SeaWorld San Antonio is also home to WaveBreaker: The Rescue Coaster, the Great White and the Steel Eel.

To cool off, Aquatica San Antonio is open for the 2021 season, with daily spring beak operation through Sunday, with hours from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Guests can experience the all-new Tonga Twister waterslides -- the first of its kind in Texas, where guests zip through AquaLucent tubes surrounded by stunning light effects and in-ride music.

Aquatica’s signature attraction, Stingray Falls, is the only ride of its kind in the world. Guests can take rafts down twists and turns to an underwater grotto and come face-to-fin with stingrays and tropical fish.

Ad

To win a family four-pack to SeaWorld San Antonio, click here to enter the sweepstakes.

SeaWorld is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees and the animals in its care.

Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping consistent with CDC guidelines, the park will continue to follow enhanced health and safety measures, including masks for all guests age 2 and older. To learn more, click here.