‘Sometimes, life throws you curveballs’: Northeast Side family staying positive despite losing home in fire

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is staying positive about their future following a devastating two-story house fire early on Monday morning.

Patrick Boyce and Morgan Seabert, the homeowners, were asleep when they say the fire alarm went off.

“We woke up at one in the morning and I was like, ‘The fire alarm is going off,’” Seabert said. “He (Boyce) was like, ‘It’ll turn off eventually.’ Then I looked out the back window and I was like, ‘No it’s not! It is on fire!’”

The couple said they were lucky to be woken up and get out of the home quickly.

“We ran down the stairs and when we were running out we could hear our back door falling in,” Seabert said. “We were very thankful it started in the back because we might not have made it out.”

When San Antonio fire officials arrived they saw flames shooting out the roof, the back and both sides of the house.

“It was just surreal,” Boyce said.