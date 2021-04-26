SAFD: Heavy flames destroy 2-story home on far Northeast Side; no one hurt

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out a how a fire started at a two-story home on the city’s far Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Elusive Pass, not far from Loop 1604 and Lookout Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof, back and sides of the two-story home.

Fire officials said the entire second floor was damaged by the fire and that the first floor was damaged by water. The house is considered a total loss.

Everyone living inside the home did make it safely out, firefighters said.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.