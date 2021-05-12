WATCH: Salvation Army spokesperson Brad Mayhar previews Thursday’s telethon

SAN ANTONIO – This week is National Salvation Army Week and it serves as an opportunity to honor the volunteers and donors who have helped the non-profit serve in San Antonio for more than 130 years.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army is holding a telethon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each donation will go to help ensure the non-profit can continue to serve the community. To make a donation during the telethon call 210-598-7921 on May 14.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t know about the Salvation Army and in so many ways that their donations help,” said Brad Mayhar, a spokesperson for the organization.

Mayhar said they hope to reach their goal of $250,000 during the telethon. But any donation is greatly appreciated.

For other ways to help the Salvation Army, you can make a donation or sign up to be a volunteer at www.salvationarmysatx.org.

