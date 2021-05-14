Company that brought world’s largest sous vide plant to San Antonio now bringing HQ to South Side

Stanislas Vilgrain, chairman of a company planning to move its headquarters to San Antonio, said he and his wife have begun looking for a place here.

The food manufacturing company that just opened the world’s largest sous vide plant on San Antonio’s South Side says it will bring its worldwide headquarters here, too.

Cuisine Solutions Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain announced Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting that the company will move its headquarters from Virginia to its newly opened sous vide plant at Brooks. Sous vide is a cooking method that involves vacuum sealing food and immersing its pouch in water.

Vilgrain told the Business Journal after the ceremony that it will be a couple of years before the move occurs but that he and his wife are looking for a place in the Alamo City. In fact, several corporate employees have already moved to this area, Vilgrain said.

“Seven people from corporate came to live here and love it,” he said. “And so word gets around when they come back and say, ‘I want to move.’”

