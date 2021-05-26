Ex-SAPD officer sentenced to federal prison after sending explicit videos of children via Snapchat

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer, who was fired last year for sending explicit videos of children via Snapchat, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Sebastian Torres, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In February 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, charges that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called “deeply disturbing.”

Termination paperwork obtained by KSAT last year showed that Torres sent numerous explicit Snapchat videos of young children being sexually assaulted to another person.

He had first sent eight videos depicting him performing a sex act on himself to a female acquaintance, the documents stated.

Amid the investigation, he told officers that he was part of group chats that shared content that was sexual in nature.

“I have been in group chats where it turns into like, there’s a minor there, and it’s like, ‘ah that’s too much’ and I exit the group chat,” he told officers, according to the document.

McManus said Torres was first placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation with the FBI was launched.

Torres was formally terminated in March. At the time of his arrest, he was a two-year veteran of the force.

