Man arrested after killing another man, wounding 10-year-old girl, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and booked on three charges, including murder, after shooting and killing a 33-year-old man and wounding a 10-year-old girl, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South U.S. Highway 87.

Investigators say the gunman arrived at the victims’ home at the same time as them.

Deputies say the shooter, Estevan Manzasnaras, 30, opened the car door and shot at the 33-year-old man inside, striking him and the 10-year-old girl who was with him.

The 33-year-old man died at the scene.

Manzasnaras’ ex-girlfriend and another small child were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

The 10-year-old was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio, where she remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the shooting may have happened because of a past incident between the two men, but an exact motive is unknown.

