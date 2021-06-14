Body of San Antonio man found in Guadalupe River, officials say

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County authorities on Monday afternoon found the body of a San Antonio man in the Guadalupe River.

The victim was identified as Victor Villanueva, 30, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Divers had been searching for Villanueva after he and a 22-year-old woman were reported missing Sunday near the FM 1117 bridge.

The body of the woman, Casandra Kendrick, was found around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The pair disappeared in the river rescuing a pair of children that got caught in the current.

Villanueva handed the children off to the Kendrick, and that’s when he began to struggle and Kendrick went in after him, sheriff’s officials said.

Both went underwater and neither resurfaced.

