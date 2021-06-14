Body of Schertz man, 26, pulled from Canyon Lake

Comal County authorities search for a missing man in Canyon Lake on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Image: Comal County ESD No. 3 (Canyon Lake Fire / EMS)

A San Antonio-area man who was reported missing in Canyon Lake on Sunday has been found dead.

The body of Celestin Mc-Angy, 26, of Schertz, was recovered at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and the Comal County Emergency Services District No. 3.

He had disappeared near boat ramp 7 and Canyon Lake firefighters, Comal County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Game Wardens began to search for him.

The Herald-Zeitung reported that he had disappeared before 6 p.m., and it is believed he fell from a boat. The people who were with him called the authorities, the newspaper reported.

This is the second confirmed drowning at an area body of water this weekend.

Ad

Also on Sunday evening, both a man and a woman disappeared in the Guadalupe River after they got caught in a current.

At around 8:45 p.m. divers found 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick dead in the river under the water’s surface. The search is still underway for the man, who has not been identified.

According to authorities, the man went after two children who got caught in a current near the FM 1117 bridge.

The man and Kendrick were able to save the children before they went underwater.

Read also: