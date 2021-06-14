Search underway for man, woman missing in Guadalupe River, report says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

GUADALUPE COUNTY – A search is underway for two adults who disappeared in the Guadalupe River after rescuing a pair of children that got caught in the current, according to a report from The Seguin Gazette.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m., Sunday, in the river near the FM 1117 bridge.

Avoid the area of Fm 1117 @ the Guadalupe River Bridge. Emergency crews along the roadway. If you must go that way, please slow down and use caution. Posted by Guadalupe County Texas Emergency Management and Fire Marshal on Sunday, June 13, 2021

A man was with his three children and a woman was with a separate family group, both out in the middle of the river when the incident happened, officials told the Seguin Gazette.

Two children got caught in the current and the man went in after them, the Seguin Gazette reports.

The man was able to rescue the children, and he then handed them off to the woman. The sheriff’s office told the Seguin Gazette that the man began to struggle and the woman went in after him.

Both went underwater and neither has resurfaced as of yet, according to the Seguin Gazette’s report.

Multiple agencies are on scene working the search and rescue.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

