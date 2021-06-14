ERCOT issues Conservation Alert on Monday asking Texans to reduce electric use immediately

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to reduce electric use through Friday due to “tight grid conditions.”

A Conservation Alert was issued Monday advising that the demand for energy was getting close to the state’s energy supply level.

In a press release, ERCOT officials said the issue is a result of “A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June.”

Officials said 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs, which is much higher than the 3,600 MW that is typical on a hot summer day.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

Officials predicted that Monday’s peak load would exceed 73,000 MW which would be higher than the current peak demand record for June of 69,123 MW.

ERCOT manages electricity for more than 26 million Texans.

