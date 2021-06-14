Fire at business along I-35 on Northeast Side started in palm tree, SAFD says

SAPD and SAFD at the scene of a fire in the 10600 block of Interstate 35 N. on Monday, June 14.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a truck accessories store on San Antonio’s Northeast Side Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m. at a building in the 10600 block of Interstate 35 N., not far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a palm tree in the back of the building caught fire and some of the particles fell on the roof, spreading flames.

The fire was quickly knocked down with minimal damage. A damage estimate was not available.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

