Man hospitalized after allegedly being slashed by senior with knife

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side man is recovering from cuts that he suffered during a knife attack outside his home Monday night.

San Antonio police say he was cut during an argument in the 100 block of Taos Street.

They are still looking for a man who sounds like an unusual and unlikely suspect, a senior who police say is between the ages of 75 and 80.

Police say the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspect and woman in the street outside his home around 11 p.m.

At some point, they say the older man pulled out a knife and cut the victim on his arm.

The 45-year old victim had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Tuesday morning, crime scene tape and blood stains still marked the street where the cutting happened.

The senior suspect, though, was long gone.

Police say he took off in a car with the woman.

They searched the area but did not find him.

Police did not release a description of that vehicle.

