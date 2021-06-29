SAPD: Man injured in altercation over woman on city’s West Side

A man was cut during an altercation on the west side late Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was injured during an altercation on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Taos Street, not far from Highway 90 and South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, had walked outside to talk to a woman when a car with two men pulled up alongside them. That’s when, police said, one of the men, who according to police was approximately 80 years old, got into an argument with the victim and cut the man in the arm.

Police said the woman left the scene with the two men from the vehicle.

The wounded man was treated at the scene by EMS crews. At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody as a result of the incident.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.