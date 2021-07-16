Teenager indicted in slaying of 20-year-old at apartment complex near Fair Oaks Ranch

Noah McGary, 19, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Hector Chavera, 20, BCSO said Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been formally charged with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex near Fair Oaks Ranch in March.

Noah McGary, 19, was indicted for capital murder this week in the slaying of 20-year-old Hector Chavera, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initially said that Chavera was shot in the face on March 5 at the Rustico at Fair Oaks Apartments, located in the 27500 block of Interstate 10 West. Chavera died at the scene.

Several people were inside the apartment unit at the time that Chavera was shot, but no one was arrested at the time, BCSO said. Deputies also went door-to-door to look for possible witnesses and searched for surveillance video.

Homicide investigators eventually went to Walker County, about 50 miles east of College Station, after developing leads regarding the investigation.

McGary was located there and arrested in April, BCSO said. He was then extradited back to Bexar County.

The DA’s office said he was also “committing or attempting to commit the offense of robbery” of another man.

This case will be prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 226th District Court.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

