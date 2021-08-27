US Marshals, SAPD warn of scammers who pose as officials, ask for money

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of a caller pretending to be a deputy marshal and threatening people with arrests if they don’t pay up.

The agency has received several calls from citizens reporting the fake deputy, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The fraudulent caller identifies himself as a deputy and then tells people that arrest warrants have been issued for them or relatives due to failure to appear in court.

The victims are then told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine through an electronic fund transfer or cashier’s check.

The U.S. Marshals Office said deputies will not call people with outstanding arrest warrants for payment.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek payment of fines or fees via the telephone for individuals with outstanding arrest warrants,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said in a news release. “Citizens should not divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.”

People who believe they are a victim of the scam can report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Online, business or phone scams can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

San Antonio police are also warning of a similar active scam.

Scammers are spoofing the department’s non-emergency number (210-207-7273) and are posing as an officer, demanding the victim pay thousands of dollars to clear their name on a fake warrant.

SCAM ALERT: We have received reports of fraudsters spoofing the Department's non-emergency number (210-207-7273),... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, August 27, 2021

Police are warning that this is a scam and that “the department will never call you asking for large sums of money to avoid being arrested.”

